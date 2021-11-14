 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $359,900

This is the one you've been waiting for! One level home with 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths plus shop with studio with separate entrance (toilet/shower). Access the shop from the paved alley with parking for 4+ vehicles. Home features living room with fireplace & built-ins, spacious dining room. Kitchen with second dining area. Fresh interior paint & new carpet. Fully fenced "courtyard" area between house & shop. RV parking with gate. No grass to maintain!

