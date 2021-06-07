3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $359,900

Fabulous one level remodel, move in ready and located on huge .96 acre lot! Brand new int/ext paint, roof, vinyl & laminate flooring, carpet, fixtures & more. Kitchen offers brand new cabinets, SS appliances & subway tile backsplash. Formal dining & living, ductless mini split heating & cooling, plus deck out back to enjoy the peaceful mature trees & yard. Barn w/good bones located on property and plenty of yard to use the imagination. Don't miss this great home that is ready for new owners! View More