3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $359,900

Brand New Home & 24x26 shop! This beautiful manufactured home is ready to move right into! The home has a very open and functional floor plan. The kitchen showcases an island with breakfast bar, recessed lighting, pantry and skylight. The pimary bedroom features a 3/4 bath and a spacious walk in closet. The home has forced air heat and comes with a transferable warranty. The home sits on nearly 1/3 of an acre. This property gives a lot of bang for the buck! See it Today!