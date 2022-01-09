3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $355,000

Many recent updates in 2021, this home looks BEAUTIFUL and lives even better. Located a short distance from city parks, hospital and other local amenities. Laminate floors throughout home with no carpets. Pet friendly and easy to maintain. Double-sided fireplace in living and dining rooms. Newer kitchen with quartz counters. The primary bedroom is on the main with a hidden walk-in closet. Great yard with vinyl fencing in front and new covered patio area in back. Lots of parking near garage.