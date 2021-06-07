 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $350,000

Attention all business owners! Come put your finishing touches on this Freshly painted and carpeted double wide manufactured home on 2.38 acres offering 3 bedroom 2 full baths w/ updated exterior features. Property connected to private well & septic system w/ covered front porch enjoying territorial views. Large 40x60 shop on upper property featuring bathroom/office/grease pit w/ oil reclamation for heat plenty of parking great for heavy equipment large trucks/trailers. Bring your business home! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News