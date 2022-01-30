 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $349,900

Cozy Peaceful Hideaway Tucked Away in Graceful Evergreen Trees along Lone Oak Rd & Sunset Way Just Outside of Town, this Quaint Cabin-Like Home is Situated on Almost an Acre of Prestine Treed Forestland. 2 Bedrooms on the Main Floor & a Full Bathroom Plus an Additional Bedroom Upstairs. Spacious Living Room. Kitchen w/ Appliances. Dining Room. Vinyl Plank Flooring. Baseboard Heating. Vinyl Windows. Laundry Utility Room. Oversized Detached Garage w/ Workshop Shop Space & Loft. Fixer.

