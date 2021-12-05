Step into this light filled bungalow on a corner lot near Lake Sakajawea. Oversized double car garage and workshop area. Inviting living room that leads to the large dining room. Updated kitchen with an abundance of counter space, freshly painted cabinets with new hardware, quartz countertops, and ss appliances. New flooring throughout. Newly Painted interior and exterior. Covered front porch, and two additional porches with separate entrances. Newer roof. Front door keypad. Tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $349,000
