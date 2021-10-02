3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $349,000

This adorable well loved 3 bedroom 1.5 bath plus den sits on a large lot with extra large front and back yards. It features New roof, garage door, siding, exterior paint. Inside the home has sleek laminate flooring with a cozy flow throughout, all the appliances including washer/dryer stay. It's located in a great location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus line, schools and more. Don't miss out, A must see!