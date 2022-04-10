 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $345,900

Charmingly updated home on quiet street on a large lot. Lots to love including new windows, roof, plumbing, electrical, LVP flooring, fireplace, light fixtures, water fixtures, trim work, carpet, paint, and cabinets all redone within the last 2 years or more recently. All appliances can stay. Enjoy a large, open, fenced-in backyard with fire-pit and detached garage. Check out the loft area in garage that can potentially be converted to a living space. Must see in person to appreciate!

