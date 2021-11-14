 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $345,000

Want a single level home, a large garden area plus a super deep lot? Want a fenced yard? Look no further-this home will turn your wants into reality! This is a great home, ready for more memories. Stay warm this winter from wood insert and come summer stay cool with Heat pump. New hot water tank and dishwasher, newer roof, updated electrical panel, vinyl windows and more. Located on a low-traffic street, located by schools, shopping, medical and recreational areas. All appliances stay!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News