3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $345,000

Want a single level home, a large garden area plus a super deep lot? Want a fenced yard? Look no further-this home will turn your wants into reality! This is a great home, ready for more memories. Stay warm this winter from wood insert and come summer stay cool with Heat pump. New hot water tank and dishwasher, newer roof, updated electrical panel, vinyl windows and more. Located on a low-traffic street, located by schools, shopping, medical and recreational areas. All appliances stay!