2050 sq ft, 3 bedroom (possible 4th or den) 2 bath includes master bathroom, 3 level home, large dining area, family room and 1 bedroom on the main floor, gas furnace and heat pump, RV Pad in the back, fully covered deck, fully fenced back yard, 1 car detached garage. Great location central to town only a block and a half from Lake Sacajawea! Freshly painted, new carpets upstairs, refinished hardwood floors in the dining room. All the appliances stay, as turn key as it gets! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $341900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The city of Longview will enforce its garage and yard sale rules even though the activities don’t require a permit.
A Kelso man died and a Longview man was injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening on Ocean Beach Highway near Stella.
Early morning fire damages Country Village Nutrition, authorities consider the cause to be suspicious
Longview fire officials are investigating a “suspicious” blaze that broke out early Wednesday morning at Country Village Nutrition.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Commission investigator Lisa Christon told the commission at a January meeting that the school board submitted a complaint that Carter used his position to obtain a vehicle from the district without following proper district polices including placing it for sale in a public setting. Carter denied wrongdoing.
CENTRALIA — Unidentified human remains were discovered Sunday in the Chehalis River, police say.
With Demi Lovato revealing that they are non-binary and using they/them pronouns, it's a good time to make sure you're up to speed on pronoun etiquette.
The suspect, 34-year-old James Gorman-Lykken of Vancouver, was confronted by the homeowner and fled.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
The Longview City Council will have at least one new face next year, and incumbents in Longview and Kelso all have at least one challenger, as…