Brand New Home & 24x26 shop! (garage door to be installed upon request) This beautiful home is ready to move right into! The home has a very open and functional floor plan. The kitchen showcases an island with breakfast bar, recessed lighting, pantry and skylight. The pimary bedroom features a 3/4 bath and a spacious walk in closet. The home has forced air heat and comes with a transferable warranty. The home sits on nearly 1/3 of an acre. This property gives a lot of bang for the buck!
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $339,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suspect had three cases of Mike's Hard Lemonade, police say.
The suspects were seen in a stolen van, police say.
Police say the suspect was driving a PT Cruiser.
One exit is in Kelso, and the other is in Woodland.
In the future, the business could also include batting cages, go-carts and movies.
The department is looking to hire a replacement by early 2023.
SEATTLE — For many of the thousands of Seattle tech workers who've been laid off or will be in coming weeks, the pain will be short-lived.
Ever felt like your job was holding you back from meeting that special someone? You may be right.
The following school districts have classes or bus routes altered on Monday due to the weather.
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.