 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $329,900

Bright & Cheery home located on beautiful tree-lined street. SEE UPDATES LIST. Three bedroom/1 bath, 1,328 sq ft, new appliances, well maintained. Nice hardwood floors for hallway & bedrooms, vinyl windows, heat pump. Home freshly painted, newly plumbed kitchen & bath. Has 5 parking spaces out front, carport, 6 ft high white vinyl fenced huge back yard, nice deck w/gate alley. New waterpipes meter to hm. Fast fiber internet. Google Nest Thermostat Minutes to freeway, shopping, medical

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News