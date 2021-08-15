3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $325,000

Welcome home to this darling house! Conveniently located next to the elementary school & close to lake and park! This home has an abundance of space. Offering 2 living areas, a large master bedroom & walk-in closet. Upgrades include new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new counters & cabinets. New flooring, upgraded bathrooms and newer roof & paint. Great yard space with detached garage & carport in back! Don't miss the bonus room fully finished in attic space. Open House Sunday 8/15 1-3pm