3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $325,000

2050 sq ft, 3 bedroom (possible 4th or den) 2 bath includes master bathroom, 3 level home, large dining area, family room and 1 bedroom on the main floor, gas furnace and heat pump, RV Pad in the back, fully covered deck, fully fenced back yard, 1 car detached garage. Great location central to town only a block and a half from Lake Sacajawea! Freshly painted, new carpets upstairs, refinished hardwood floors in the dining room. All the appliances stay, as turn key as it gets! View More

