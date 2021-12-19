3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $320,000

2.45 Acres perched on a hill overlooking Longview city lights. Over 2000sqft MFH home that will surprise you with all the energy upgrades. More recent upgrades include whole house replumbed, new motor in furnace/capacitor in air handler, primary suite bathroom updated, added outside hose bib on deck. Roof new in 2017, windows in 2012. Expansive deck provides great unobstructive sunset views. Fresh interior paint too! Large storage outbuilding, can easily have garage doors added for covered prkg.