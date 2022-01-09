 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $319,900

Bright home on over 1/4 acre lot! This spacious home showcases new windows and warm wood fireplace. Open floor plan is great for entertaining! The formal dining room is nestled between the kitchen and living room. Kitchen boasts ample storage and counterspace. Owner's suite offers wood floors and large closet. Additional bedrooms feature wood floors. Outside, enjoy the beautiful scenery on the large deck or enjoy the above ground pool & shade from mature tree. Electricity extends to tool shed!

