 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $315,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $315,000

Welcome home to this darling house! Conveniently located next to the elementary school & close to lake and park! This home has an abundance of space. Offering 2 living areas, a large master bedroom & walk-in closet. Upgrades include new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new counters & cabinets. New flooring, upgraded bathrooms and newer roof & paint. Great yard space with detached garage & carport in back! Don't miss the bonus room fully finished in attic space. Open House Sunday 8/15 1-3pm

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News