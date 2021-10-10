3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $310,000

Come live at the Top of the Hill! Great Columbia Heights community-come be surrounded by mother nature and beautiful homes. 5430 is an adorable gem with soothing landscaping, established herb garden, jacuzzi hot tub w/it's own deck, outbuilding and field/pasture. Fresh exterior paint, newer roof, ductless mini-split and vinyl windows. Bathrooms have been upgraded w/higher vanities, paint, flooring, low-step shower, trim, and toilets (no bathtub). Main floor offers Master bedroom. Cute and Clean!