3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $309,900

Completely remodeled 2 years ago! Main House w 2 bedrms, 1 full ba open concept living room, dining room and large kitchen. Lots of lights to bring in natural lighting. large kitchen. New cabinets;counter-tops;flooring, bath, window. New Roof in 2020. 616sf Unfinished basement. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio, yard area and access to covered carport. ADU IS ROUGH & NEEDS UPDATING Built on concrete slab-metal roof w/1 bed;full ba Kitchen & LR 2 car driveway for convenient parking!

