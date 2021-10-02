 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $309,900

Welcome to this move in ready and well maintained home in a quaint neighborhood. You will fall in love with the open concept on the main floor that also offers beautiful laminate floors. All appliances to stay! Great sized rooms with double closets. The fully fenced backyard offers a small deck but lots of potential for entertaining! Text MELINDAK to 59559 for a private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News