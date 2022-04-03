 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $305,000

You won't believe how beautiful it is. This is a kitchen to please your pickiest buyer and the attention to detail will not let you down. Incredible opportunity to still be able to buy a home that won't break your budget. Porcelain tile and S.S. Appliances only add to the final touches for this 3-bedroom and 1 incredibly beautiful bathroom. Fenced Back Yard for privacy or projects.

