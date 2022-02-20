 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $304,900

  • Updated
Welcome to this super cute, clean & updated home! Brand new roof! Enclosed inviting sunporch, is a perfect NW feature! Inside enjoy the cozy wood burning fireplace, & large eat in kitchen! 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Great upstairs space! Fresh paint and new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large level lot with a great yard space and backyard shed. Alley access and gate in back. Spacious level yard and storage in basement! Move in and enjoy this nicely updated home!

