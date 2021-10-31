 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

Buyers do not disturb seller! Appointment with agent only!! Excellent Quality here. Newer kitchen is wonderful. Original wood floors. Large yard with out building. Recently poured new stamped stone patio and walk ways. Vinyl windows. Brick fireplace in great room. Excellent condition.

