 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

Welcome to this super cute, clean & updated home! Wonderful to enjoy the space of the inviting sunporch! Inside greets you with a cozy wood burning fireplace, & spacious eat in kitchen! 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large level lot with a great yard space and backyard shed. Alley access and gate in back. Spacious level yard and storage in basement! Move in and enjoy!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News