3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

Welcome to this super cute, clean & updated home! Wonderful to enjoy the space of the inviting sunporch! Inside greets you with a cozy wood burning fireplace, & spacious eat in kitchen! 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large level lot with a great yard space and backyard shed. Alley access and gate in back. Spacious level yard and storage in basement! Move in and enjoy!