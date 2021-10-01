New Home in established neighborhood perfect for First Time Home Buyers (FHA & VA accepted)! Modern house features a craftsman touch with a large front porch. Open floor plan in main living area for easy entertaining. A bright kitchen with SS appliances, built in microwave and espresso cabinets with subway tile backsplash make the house a home. Separate laundry/mud room. Primary bedroom boasts full size bathroom. Lot next door projected to be a community garden.
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900
