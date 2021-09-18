 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

Spacious one level home in desirable neighborhood just a block from the lake! This home has a delightful kitchen with newer appliances and large dining area with vaulted ceilings. Laminate floors throughout. 3 bedrooms and enclose sunroom that would make a great office or walk in closet. Awesome covered patio with a fully fenced backyard that is a gardeners dream! And additional gated parking perfect for an RV or Boat. Text ANNE to 59559 for a private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News