3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

Spacious one level home in desirable neighborhood just a block from the lake! This home has a delightful kitchen with newer appliances and large dining area with vaulted ceilings. Laminate floors throughout. 3 bedrooms and enclose sunroom that would make a great office or walk in closet. Awesome covered patio with a fully fenced backyard that is a gardeners dream! And additional gated parking perfect for an RV or Boat. Text ANNE to 59559 for a private showing.