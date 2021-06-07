 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $299,900

West Longview -- 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom -- 1 Level -- 1416 Sqft -- Living Room w/ Fireplace -- Kitchen w/ granite -- Dining Room/Area -- Family Room -- Master Bedroom w/ Full Bath -- Vinyl Windows -- Ceiling Fans -- Double Garage -- Fully Fenced -- Covered Deck -- Landscaped -- Space for Garden -- RV Parking -- Sidewalks -- Culdesac -- Minutes to Town -- Some updates have been done -- Move in Ready! View More

