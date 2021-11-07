 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $290,000

Very well cared for home in Longview. Built 1999, 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths at 1120 sq ft. Large Lot with no HOA or CC&R's. Carport, and partially fenced yard is perfect for your backyard oasis. Newly updated kitchen with high ceilings and laundry room. Master bedroom has a private bathroom, vanity, and walk in closet. Dont miss this opportunity.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News