3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $290,000

Very well cared for home in Longview. Built 1999, 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths at 1120 sq ft. Large Lot with no HOA or CC&R's. Carport, and partially fenced yard is perfect for your backyard oasis. Newly updated kitchen with high ceilings and laundry room. Master bedroom has a private bathroom, vanity, and walk in closet. Dont miss this opportunity.