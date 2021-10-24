3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $280,000

Good opportunities in real estate are rare so grab this Home while you can! This 1996 MFH 3bd/2 bath, Master opposite from guestrooms offers lifetime vinyl flooring, areas of sheetrock w/extra insulation and new LED lighting. Guest bath is updated w/flooring, low-step shower/grab bars, and vanity. Windows are all double pane. A floor plan ready for the busy house-hold with mud/utility entrance (W/D included!), dash into kitchen for snack to land in family room to lounge. Newer roof/HP too!