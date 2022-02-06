 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $279,900

Come view this remodeled home from floor to ceiling! Property has gone through a full renovation offering new laminate flooring the moment you walk in. New kitchen with eating space and ss appliances with a perfectly placed window over sink to see your large backyard. Fresh interior/Exterior paint - new pluming, new electrical, new roof to name a few more. Attached oversize finished garage with access to patio in back. This is a move in ready home, act fast before its gone!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News