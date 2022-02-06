3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $279,900

Come view this remodeled home from floor to ceiling! Property has gone through a full renovation offering new laminate flooring the moment you walk in. New kitchen with eating space and ss appliances with a perfectly placed window over sink to see your large backyard. Fresh interior/Exterior paint - new pluming, new electrical, new roof to name a few more. Attached oversize finished garage with access to patio in back. This is a move in ready home, act fast before its gone!