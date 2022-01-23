 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $275,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $275,000

Spacious 1,202 SF 1956 Single Level Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 1.75 Bathrooms on More Than An Acre Just Out of Town. A little Bit of a Fixer. Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with Eating Space. Dining Room. Oil Furnace. Some Electric Heat. Decking. Laundry Room. Attached 2 Car Garage and Attached 2 Car Carport. Garden Space. Fruit Trees. Outbuildings. Level/Flat Usable Lot. Treed with Brush. Urban Comp Plan Designation May Be SubDividable. Buyer to Verify to Buyer's Satisfaction.

