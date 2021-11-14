 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $274,900

Super cute Affordable floor plan! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Majority of flooring in the home is laminate for easy maintenance. Interior recently painted. Enjoy the fully fenced front and backyards. New vinyl windows. Firepit in backyard stays. Attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Located on a dead end street, yet close to shopping and restaurants.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News