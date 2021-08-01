 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $269,500

Investment opportunity with endless potential! This adorable home on a private road just waiting for its new family. Endless possibilities in this cute 3 bed/2 bath custom home. Fully fenced private front and back yard with multiple shop/storage buildings. Fully enclosed two car carport. This one is a must see!

