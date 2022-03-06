3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $229,000

Craftsman home w/ large detached shop offers the perfect opportunity to get some sweat equity! This charming 3 bdrm home has great bones and with a little TLC cold really shine. 2 bdrms on the main floor and 1 one large room upstairs, updated ductless heating and cooling and a charming kitchen with tons of cabinets. Outside a fully fenced back yard with gated RV parking, mature landscaping and a detached shop with a huge bonus room above that would make an ideal ADU. Seller Financing Available!