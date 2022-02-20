3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $225,500

INVESTOR ALERT! Adorable craftsman home tucked in at the base of Mount Solo is waiting for your fixer upper skills. This former beauty is filled with charm and potential. Situated on a large lot with mature trees and lots of parking. Front yard is partially fenced, and the covered front porch invites you to come sit a while. This hous is ready for the next chapter towards becoming a home, and that starts with your TLC. Call your favorite agent for a tour today!