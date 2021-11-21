 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $225,000

I am excited to be back on the market to show off what my owner has done! My lot is fully fenced with gate off the alley to pull your cars, trailers or even build a garage (confirm w/City of Longview)! Although I am almost 100 years old -I do offer new flooring, fresh interior in neutral tones, remodeled full bathroom (flooring, tub/shower/vanity), newer hot water tank, plus a pellet stove to keep you nice and cozy. Upstairs offers a finished attic space/3rd bedroom. Affordable and ready!

