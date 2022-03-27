3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $175,000

3 Bed 2 Bath 1974 Double Wide Manufactured Home w/ 1,616 SF w/ 3 Useful Acres Situated Just Off the end of Ragland Road on a Private Paved Shared Driveway. Private. Somewhat Secluded. Steep Driveway. Sloped Lot. Treed. Territorial Views. Cash Only Due to Age of Home. Move In Ready & Habitable. Or Build Your Dream Home or Set Up a New Manufactured Home. Septic Tank replaced in 2015. Newer Ductless Heat Pump. City Water. Garden Area. Fruit Trees. Room for Shop or Barn & More.