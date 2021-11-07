 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $139,900

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. Spacious living room w/newer, laminate flooring. Large kitchen w/ceramic tile and plenty of storage. Newer furnace and heat pump for AC in the Summer, New skylights, Vaulted ceilings and new carpet in the bedrooms (to be installed later this month). Full exterior paint. Vinyl double pane windows. Spacious master suite with closet organizer and step in shower. All appliances including washer and dryer. All furniture and TVs may stay. Covered carport.

