 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $134,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $134,900

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. Spacious living room w/newer, laminate flooring. Large kitchen w/ceramic tile and plenty of storage. Newer furnace and heat pump for AC in the Summer, New skylights, Vaulted ceilings and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms. Full exterior paint. Vinyl double pane windows. Spacious master suite with closet organizer and step in shower. All appliances including washer and dryer. All furniture and TVs may stay. Covered carport.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News