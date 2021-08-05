Five Parcels incl. in sale: 0245001, 0245101, 02451, 02452, 02453. 4 single family residential units and an added lot for future development. Units have large back yards & one is double width lot. Development of additional lot and lot line adjustment of the four res. lots could yield added building lots. Properties are contingent to each other. Excellent investment to purchase 4 income producing properties with the potential for future growth. Buyers to confirm all with Bldg Officials. Zoned R-1
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $1,290,000
-
- Updated
