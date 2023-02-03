Stunning custom home in the prestigious Forest Hill Estates. 3240sf of high-end quality finishes throughout. Walking into this home you will find a breathtaking view of the private backyard sitting behind the massive great-room and luxury kitchen. Through the great-room leads to a private covered deck which connects to the master bedroom as well. The primary bedroom is on the main, along with the office. The lower level has 2 more bedrooms, full bath, great-room, and bonus.