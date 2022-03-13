 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $95,000

Affordable Housing. Move In Soon. Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Spacious & Comfortable 1,512 SQ FT. Plus or Minus. One Level. Double Wide Manufactured Home. 1990 Fleetwood Berkshire 27/56. Located in Tim Wa Estates a 55 Plus Community. Primary Bedroom w/ Soaking Tub. Walk-In Closet. Kitchen w/ Eating Space. Spacious Living Room & Dining Room. Decking. NEW Heat Pump. Outbuildings/Shed. Off Street Parking. Carport. Buyer Must Be Satisfied w/ Park Rules & Regs & Obtain Park Approval.

