3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $899,000

  • Updated
Everything you are looking for in a home.... newer construction home with views, land...and a shop! Built in 2016, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has the upgrades finishes including quartz counter tops, engineered hardwood flooring...in kitchen: double ovens, counter to cabinet backsplash tile, pot filler, gas range, large island, huge frig with a breakfast nook. Vaulted living room has a gas fireplace and custom built ins. Enjoy views of Mt. Saint Helens, Mt. Rainier and the Columbia River!

