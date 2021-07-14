 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $89,900

Three bedroom home including a master suite w/ attached bathroom with double sinks. 2 additional bedrooms & full bathroom. Living room, with ceiling fan, kitchen with all appliances & attached dining room. Laundry room with washer & dryer! Covered deck, storage outbuilding. Remove the ramp and have a great carport or keep it as a covered ramp. Low maintenance gravel landscaping. Forced air heating and cooling with heat pump. $665 space rent plus utilities. Located in Brookhollow 55+ Community.

As CDC updates school masking guidance for fall, Washington health officials make few changes
As CDC updates school masking guidance for fall, Washington health officials make few changes

The CDC's updated guidance said that vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, but upholds suggestion for three feet of physical distancing. The Washington State Department of Health made only minor revisions to rules and kept masking requirements for all, but said "a more comprehensive update in consideration of CDC recommendations will be completed later this summer."

