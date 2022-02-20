 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $800,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $800,000

GORGEOUS unrestricted views of the river! Enjoy this amazing one level three car garage home in a gated community, all the beautiful updates inside ready for you to move in. Stunning views from almost every room and a beautiful landscaped yard with a sprinkler system and silent fencing. Lot's of storage and plenty of room to enjoy the outside. Come and see for yourself! Open House Sunday 2/20 1pm - 3pm.

