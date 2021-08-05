This property is subdividable for future growth! 3 bedrooms, room for more, 3176 sq ft, Lg Kitchen, Living Rm, Dining Rm, Family Rm, Plus a Bonus Room! Inside features, wood, travertine, & tile floors, cozy wood burning fireplace, master suite & bath, newer SS appls, vaulted ceilings w/skylights. Outside features, Lg covered deck w/outdoor living space (great for entertaining), oversized garage, Shop w/RV door, ample parking, newer heat pump, firepit for friends, and great pasture for animals.
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lower Columbia SWAT team arrests man after three-hour standoff now that certain nonlethal weapons are barred by state
The Lower Columbia SWAT team was not able to use certain nonlethal tactics to detain a suspect Wednesday afternoon due to a new state law that…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
In Longview, state apportion is about 85% of the budget.
CASTLE ROCK — Tucked within historic downtown Castle Rock is a modern, minimalistic taproom that serves Pacific Northwest beers and elevated b…
KELSO — From the very first pitch of the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament, Kelso was the team to beat.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
PeaceHealth and Kaiser Permanente are requiring employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination or qualifying exemption, the organizations announced …
A Wednesday night press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department said the 55-year-old man will be charged with second degree assault from the initial incident, then with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, felony harassment, harming a police dog, obstructing a law enforcement officers and resisting arrest stemming from the standoff. His name will be released when he is booked.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Eight new Amtrak Cascades trains will run through Kelso by 2025 in a multi-billion dollar project to entice riders to travel by rail, not the …