VIEWtiful! Open one level home boasts African Cherry hardwood floors with the primary bedroom to one side and two more bedrooms and a den on the other side. Chefs kitchen with a huge pantry, dining area with built ins and a wet bar. Two brand new decks and railings as well as new exterior paint. RV parking for the toys and a fire pit with a deck for story telling. Views of the Columbia River as well as Kress Lake. This home has it all in a gated community. Only 5 mins to Kalama Truly a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WOODLAND — A longtime local business owner with an infectious smile died at the end of January, leaving the community grieving and the busines…
CHEHALIS — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing of a Centralia police officer and the subsequent fatal shooting of …
RIDGEFIELD — A changing of the setting, a raising of the stakes, a sloppy start.
As Cavin Holden stood on a ladder, a piece of twine in his mouth, a trophy in his arms, overlooking a sea of red-and-black-clad fans, the hous…
Beacon Hill up for sale, Rose Valley students to move to Catlin Elementary for one year during upgrades
Kelso officials plan to sell the closed Beacon Hill Elementary School, as well as temporarily move Rose Valley Elementary School students to C…
KELSO — Very little had gone right for Kalama, so it made sense that Dylan Mills thought his final shot had missed.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A decision on whether a Longview drug trafficker could have accessed his seized cars and bank accounts was released this month — almost a year…
Law enforcement is asking for help to identify a Longview burglary suspect by viewing a sketch of the man.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the indoor mask mandate for Washington state will lift March 21 at locations like stores, restaurants, scho…