3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $775,000

VIEWtiful! Open one level home boasts African Cherry hardwood floors with the primary bedroom to one side and two more bedrooms and a den on the other side. Chefs kitchen with a huge pantry, dining area with built ins and a wet bar. Two brand new decks and railings as well as new exterior paint. RV parking for the toys and a fire pit with a deck for story telling. Views of the Columbia River as well as Kress Lake. This home has it all in a gated community. Only 5 mins to Kalama Truly a must see!

