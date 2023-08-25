This Waterfront Wonder isn't just walls and floors with a river view; it's a canvas of contemporary living with a dash of elegance. With spacious rooms that beg to be filled with laughter and memories, and a kitchen that waltzes between functionality and flair, this house is more than just a structure it's a symphony of sophistication. Nestled in a brand new neighborhood that's the envy of all, this property showcases not only curb appeal but also a warm, welcoming ambiance that greets you the moment you step inside. The backyard is your private oasis, ready to host both starlit soirees and lazy Sunday afternoons. Whether you're a connoisseur of cozy evenings by the fireplace or an entertainer extraordinaire, this house adapts to your lifestyle seamlessly. The primary suite complete with a soaking tub is a retreat within itself, a haven of tranquility after a long day's work. Just a chip shot away from the renowned Three River's Golf Course. Sip, savor, and soak in the flavors of the region at Capstone Cellars and enjoy swift highway access, making your journeys both planned and unplanned a breeze! Photos are examples, not actual.