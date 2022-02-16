3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $75,000

Move In Soon. Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Spacious & Comfortable 1,296 SQ FT. Plus or Minus. One Level. Double Wide Manufactured Home. 1990 Fleetwood Berkshire 27/48. Located in Tim Wa Estates a 55 Plus Community. Primary Bedroom w/ Soaking Tub. Walk-In Closet. Kitchen w/ Eating Space. Spacious Living Room & Dining Room. Decking. NEW ROOF. Forced Air Heating. Outbuildings/Shed. Off Street Parking. Carport. Buyer Must Be Satisfied w/ Park Rules & Regs & Obtain Park Approval. Sold As Is.